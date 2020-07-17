Arvel L "Elo" Cheek, 86, of Oxford, AL passed away on June 17, 2020 at RMC. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty J. Cheek; son, Rick Cheek (Libby), son, Jeff Cheek (Sandra); by his grandsons; Nic Cheek of Huntsville, Matthew Cheek (Mai), Jonathon Cheek (Brooke), by his grand-daughter, Erin Cheek, and his great-grandchildren, Olivia, Phoebe, Miles and Grant Cheek all of Oxford and Eastaboga. Also surviving Mr Cheek are his brothers, Randall McFadden (Claudia) of Oxford, Wencil Cheek (Edith), and his sisters; Alma Lee Howard of London, KY. and Pat Holthouse (Phil) of Hillsboro, OH, along with several nieces and nephews. Mr. Cheek was laid to rest at Oxford Memorial Gardens with a private ceremony. Due to Covid-19 there will not be a public service. The family requests no flowers and that a donation be made in his name to your favorite charity
, or to those in need.