Graveside service for Ashley Brandt "Ash" Delevie, 45, will be Sunday, May 05, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Highland Cemetery in Piedmont. The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 1:30 until time of services. Ashley passed away April 16, 2019 in Jacksonville. Survivors include four daughters, Courtney Berry, Adalyn Calhoun, Macilyn Calhoun and Hollyn Calhoun; mother, Jodi Delevie (David Manuel) of Piedmont; father, William Delevie of Oxford; sister, Camber Marie Lambert of Centre; three brothers, Michael Todd Delevie, Tracy Alan Delevie (Katie) and Steven Curtis Delevie (Brittany Hollaway) all of Piedmont; his fiancee', Emily Suzanne Webb of Alexandria and several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Pallbearers will be Michael Delevie, Steven Delevie, Dakota Lambert, Karl Cronan and Phillip Webb. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tracy Delevie, Pat Hibbard, D. J. Parks, Mark Cochran and Tyler Cochran. Ashley had been a resident of Cherokee and Calhoun Counties most all of his life. He had worked as an auto body repair man and a motorcycle mechanic. He loved NASCAR racing, was a Mark Martin fan and collected NASCAR collectibles. He enjoyed camping, investigating the paranormal, was a member of the Jacksonville Paranormal Society and was a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast. He was preceded in death by a niece, Emma Delevie.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 3, 2019