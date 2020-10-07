1/1
Aubrey "Blackie" Canada
Funeral service for Mr. Aubrey "Blackie" Canada, 89, of Lincoln, will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Chaplin Harris Ray Champion and Reverend Greg Tankersley will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday night at the funeral home from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Mr. Canada passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Lillian Canada. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 68 years, Louise "Bookie" Canada; children, Donny Canada (Pam), Ronny Canada, and Jeff Canada (Susan); grandchildren, Christopher Tulloss (Lyndsay), Shannon Amrine (Justin), Blake Canada, Heather Wideman (Nick), Dustin Canada (Shannon), Leslie Eastman (Seth), Christopher Wallace; great grandchildren, Hayvn Wideman, Natalie Wideman, Logan Canada, Lena Eastman and Brannon Tulloss(Colleen); and a great great granddaughter, Lilly Jean Tulloss. Mr. Canada was a graduate of Jacksonville High School. He served in the United States Air Force for 3 years. He was a member of Eastaboga Masonic Lodge 155, a member of East Alabama Shrine Club, a member of the York Wright and the Odd Fellows. He retired from Pemco after 30 years. He loved providing for his family and putting others before himself. He was active in his community and loved riding motorcycles. He was a loving father and grandfather and will missed. Pallbearers will be Mr. Canada's loving grandsons. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
OCT
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
OCT
8
Burial
Anniston Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston, AL 36206
(256) 820-0024
