Funeral services for Mr. Aubrey Lee Tidwell, 78, of Anniston, will be on February 11th, 2020, 12:30 p.m. at Gray Brown Mortuary Service. Family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m. until service time.
Mr. Tidwell passed away on February 7th, 2020 at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Tidwell; daughter, Anita Haynes and her husband Dwayne; sister, Pat Bean; grandson, Jason Tidwell, Joe Tidwell and his wife Britt, Joshua Haynes and his wife Christina, Jacob Haynes and his wife Laura; granddaughter, Anna Tidwell Haynes; great-grandchildren, Ethan Tidwell, Dawson Tidwell, Allison Tidwell, Presley Kirby, Tristan Tidwell, Christopher Haynes, Dakota Copeland, Caden Haynes, Rylee Haynes, including a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Bessie Tidwell; son, Richard Tidwell; brother, J.W. Tidwell; sister, Carolyn Clayburn.
Pallbearers will be, Jason Tidwell, Joe Tidwell, Joshua Haynes, Jacob Haynes, Ethan Tidwell, and Dawson Tidwell.
Aubrey was known for his fabulous sense of humor. Him and his son were the owners of Tidwell Trucking for numerous years. He was an avid family man, and they meant the entire world to him. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 9, 2020