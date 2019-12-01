A visitation for Mr. Aubrey Nelson, 91, of Oxford, will be on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Miller Funeral Home. Mr. Nelson passed away on November 30, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Geneva Nelson; children, Sundra Welch (Tim) and Barry Nelson (Tammy); granddaughter, Heather DeCastra (Tyler); great granddaughter, Elena DeCastra; sister, Ruby Everett, and extended family members and friends. Mr. Nelson is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Hettie Nelson and 14 brothers and sisters.
Mr. Nelson served proudly in the United States Army. He served two years in the Korean Campaign. After being in the military, he worked as a barber for 18 years and then became a truck driver for another 19 years. More than anything, Mr. Nelson was a Christian man and loved his Lord. He was an active member of Cheaha Baptist Church.
The family requests that no flowers be sent to the service. The family would like to give a special thank you to Encompass Hospice, especially Kristin, Tammy and Chaplain Jeff, for the love and care they have shown during this time.
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 1, 2019