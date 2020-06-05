The funeral service for Mr. Aubrey "Wayne" Thrasher, 73, of Anniston, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Reverend Paul Broom officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturday, and for one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home. Mr. Thrasher passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Marie Stewart Thrasher. He was retired from Anniston Army Depot with 29 years of service. Wayne was a member and deacon at West Park Heights Baptist Church. He loved the Lord, his family, and his church. Nothing made him happier than to be with his family and friends. His pride and joy were his wife, two sons, and grandchildren. Wayne proudly served in the United States Navy which included tours of duty aboard the USS Intrepid and the USS Wasp. He served during the Vietnam Era from 1967-1971. Wayne was an avid supporter of Walter Wellborn High School athletics and was also a big Atlanta Braves and Alabama Crimson Tide fan. He loved traveling in the good old USA, especially his yearly trips to Orlando, Florida, to see the Atlanta Braves spring training baseball games. Wayne fought a courageous battle with cancer for almost two years. During that time, his faith in the Lord never waivered and he always managed to keep his sense of humor, even when he was not feeling well. Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Nancy Brewer Thrasher; children, Rusty Thrasher and his wife, Amiee, and Scott Thrasher and his wife, Susan; grandchildren, Hannah Thrasher, Bree Thrasher, Hunter Thrasher, and Raegan Thrasher; brother, George Richard Thrasher; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Scott Thrasher, Larry Champion, Donnie Chastain, Tim Scruggs, Wayne Carden, John Patterson, and Mike Knight (proxy for Dawne Knight). Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of West Park Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to West Park Heights Baptist Church, 500 West Park Drive, Anniston, Alabama, 36201. Online condolences may be made to the Thrasher family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, Alabama 36207 256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 5, 2020.