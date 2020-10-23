1/
Audrey Louise McLeod Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Louise McLeod Smith, 96, of Centre, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Cherokee County Health and Rehab. Born in Georgia to Ada Elruada Russell and Neal Conealious Alexandra McLeod, she was was loving homemaker to husband, Don Wilson Smith, who preceded her in death. She was a Christian and loved her Lord and family early. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings: Mary Lucille McLeod Roland, William Herburt McLeod, Stuart McLeod, Stella McLeod, Conealious Clyde McLeod, Annie Christine McLeod Cothran, Flora Grace McLeod Studdard Brown, Ruby Maude McLeod Palmer and James Paul McLeod; and children: William Donnie Neal Smith and Kathy Renae Smith Hall. She is survived by her children: Dianne Smith Young, Sheila Gail Pogue Harry, and James Brent "Bo" Smith; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from Piedmont Memory Garden with Rev. Ashley Penton officiating. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Cherokee County Health and Rehab Memory Care Unit. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Smith Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Piedmont Memory Garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dansby Heritage Chapel
707 Southern Ave.
Piedmont, AL 36272
256-447-4747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved