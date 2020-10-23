Audrey Louise McLeod Smith, 96, of Centre, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Cherokee County Health and Rehab. Born in Georgia to Ada Elruada Russell and Neal Conealious Alexandra McLeod, she was was loving homemaker to husband, Don Wilson Smith, who preceded her in death. She was a Christian and loved her Lord and family early. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings: Mary Lucille McLeod Roland, William Herburt McLeod, Stuart McLeod, Stella McLeod, Conealious Clyde McLeod, Annie Christine McLeod Cothran, Flora Grace McLeod Studdard Brown, Ruby Maude McLeod Palmer and James Paul McLeod; and children: William Donnie Neal Smith and Kathy Renae Smith Hall. She is survived by her children: Dianne Smith Young, Sheila Gail Pogue Harry, and James Brent "Bo" Smith; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from Piedmont Memory Garden with Rev. Ashley Penton officiating. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Cherokee County Health and Rehab Memory Care Unit. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Smith Family.

