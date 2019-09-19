Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Thrasher "Gwen" Morton. View Sign Service Information Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-5151 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for Audrey "Gwen" Thrasher Morton, 83, Ohatchee, will be 1:00 pm, Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Connell, and Rick Foote. Burial will follow at Bethel Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends 11:00 am until service time. "Gwen" as she was called went home to heaven on September 17, 2019. She passed peacefully at home. Gwen was the most devoted and loving wife to the late Charles M. Morton for over 54 years of their marriage. Gwen was the beloved mother of her sons, William E. Phillips, and wife Marie and Ray E. Phillips and wife Von; daughters, Sharon Morton Baker and husband Randy, Karen Allen; Sisters, Barbara (John) Swift, Marian (Tim) New, and Nancy A. Schommer; grandchildren, Steven (Laura) Phillips, Amanda Brooks, Angelia (Jerame) Pippin, Bryan (Angel) Phillips, Lane Jones, Lee Jones, Justin Allen; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and cousins who will forever remember her for her unconditional love. She was treasured for her loving nature, beautiful smile, twinkling eyes and her wisdom and wise spirit in all things. She gave and did generous things for others that no one ever heard about, as she never sought recognition for her servant heart and attitude to others, and her church. Mrs. Morton is preceded in death by parents, Jerry and Evelyn Thrasher; brother, Gorden Thrasher; sister, Melba Sue Oaks; son, Allen Curtis Morton. Pallbearers will be Chris Curvin, Steven Phillips, Jerame Pippin, Bryan Phillips, Lee Jones and Lane Jones. Honorary Pallbearers are Employees of Temple Electric Company and David Geer. Gwen attended Ohatchee High School, Jacksonville State University and Gadsden Business College. She attended and served Mt. View Baptist Church. She retired from Temple Electric Company with over 40 years of service and was highly respected in the business world. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to . Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 19, 2019

