Audrey Vise

Obituary
Audrey Vise, 91, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Stringfellow Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brent Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Forestlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Dryden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include: Daughter - Sherry LaBrie, Kennesaw, GA Sister - Carolyn Easterwood, Heflin, AL Sister - Sandra Parris, Golden Springs, AL Brother - Sydney Parris, Jacksonville, AL Grand Child - Garrett LaBrie Several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Vise was a native and life long resident of Heflin, She attended Heflin Baptist Church. Mrs. Vise was a avid Braves Fan. Mrs. Vise was preceded in death by her husband, Cellon Vise, parents, Ellen and Lee Parris, and 8 siblings. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to: Alzheimer's of Central Alabama P.O. Box 2273 Birmingham, AL 35201 or Heflin Baptist Church P.O. Box 116 Heflin, AL 36264 visit our website @ www.drydenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 23, 2019
