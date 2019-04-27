Austin Keith Andrews, 32, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 in Pensacola, Florida. A native of Weaver, he was born November 26, 1986 to Keith and Patty Andrews in Jacksonville, Alabama. He loved the sea and his many adventures in the Gulf of Mexico and was a licensed 100 Ton Master Boat Captain. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, son, brother, and soulmate. Mr. Andrews was preceded in death by his grandfather, Salvatore Savona, grandfather Moyel "Buddy" Andrews, Sr., grandmother Joyce Mosley, uncle Moyel "Tom" Andrews, Jr., uncle Dennis Andrews, and aunt Darlene Bowden. He leaves behind his parents, brother Aaron Andrews, fiancé Amy Greene, daughters Abigail and Saylor, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Please join us in celebrating his life on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:00am at Island Church in Orange Beach, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Austin Andrews Memorial Fund at www.gofundme.com/austinandrews. Funds collected from this campaign will be used for educational expenses for Abigail Andrews.
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 27, 2019