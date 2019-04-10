The Anniston Star

Funeral service for Austin Travis Emory 1, will be Saturday, April 13, at 2 pm at The Life Center with Rev. Eugene Leonard, officiating. Austin passed away on April 7, 2019. Austin's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to his service. Survivors include his parents: LaTajh R. Emory and Kelika S. Bailey; grandparents: Tabatha (Jeffro) Best, Sharika (Raynard) McGrue, Carlos (Kisha) Evans, Stan (Linda) Cooley; great grandparents: Connie Emory, Renade Evans. Vera McGrue, Henry Evan, Jr.; great great grandmother: Rose A. Bailey, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather: Travis "Duck" Emory. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019
