A funeral service for Mrs. Barbara A. Cates, 75, of Anniston, will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Rick Reaves will be officiating. A burial will follow the service at Oxford Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on the same day from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Mrs. Cates passed away on January 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Dalton Cates; children, Scott Cates (Donna), Allan Cates, Christy Spate (Jeff); grandchildren, Stephanie Davis (Tyler), Dylan Cates; great grandson, Landon Davis; sisters, Joyce Johnson and Mary Harrell, and a host of extended family members. Pallbearers will be Terry Preston, Clifford Crumbley, Andy Barnett, Greg Hanson, David Keeling and Charlie Bonner. Mrs. Cates was a 1962 graduate of Oxford High School where she was a majorette. She was a member of the Communication Workers of America. Mrs. Cates was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mrs. Cates name to the . Miller Funeral Home and Crematory Phone: 256-831-4611