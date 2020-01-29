The Anniston Star

Barbara A. Cates

Service Information
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL
36203
(256)-831-4611
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
Obituary
A funeral service for Mrs. Barbara A. Cates, 75, of Anniston, will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Rick Reaves will be officiating. A burial will follow the service at Oxford Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on the same day from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Mrs. Cates passed away on January 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Dalton Cates; children, Scott Cates (Donna), Allan Cates, Christy Spate (Jeff); grandchildren, Stephanie Davis (Tyler), Dylan Cates; great grandson, Landon Davis; sisters, Joyce Johnson and Mary Harrell, and a host of extended family members. Pallbearers will be Terry Preston, Clifford Crumbley, Andy Barnett, Greg Hanson, David Keeling and Charlie Bonner. Mrs. Cates was a 1962 graduate of Oxford High School where she was a majorette. She was a member of the Communication Workers of America. Mrs. Cates was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mrs. Cates name to the . Miller Funeral Home and Crematory Phone: 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 29, 2020
