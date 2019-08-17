Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann "Bobbie" (O'Brien) Kutulis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The former Barbara (Bobbie) Ann O'Brien formerly of Anniston, Alabama passed away August 6, 2019 in Lancaster, California. She is survived by her husband of 57 years David L. Kutulis, Sr. and her daughter Kelley (Mike) Whittington of Lancaster, California, her son David L. Kutulis, Jr. of San Diego, California and her granddaughter Samantha L. Whittington of Calabasas, California. Mrs. Kutulis was raised by her grandparents, the late Edward Cornelius O'Brien and Margaret "Maggie" Teresa (Peacock) O'Brien of Anniston, Alabama. Mrs. Kutulis was a 1954 graduate of Oxford High School and 1958 graduate of Jacksonville State Teachers College where she received a B.A. in Education. She taught in Talladega, Alabama and Fort Walton Beach, Florida where she met her husband who was a member of the United States Air Force assigned to Eglin AFB. She accompanied her husband on numerous state side assignments during his 31 year career in the United States Air Force which included four years in Germany where she visited many of the major cities of Europe. Since 1987, Lancaster, California has been her home where she spent time with her family and enjoyed bowling, golfing and bingo. The family will receive family and friends on August 26, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Halley-Olsen-Murphy funeral home, Lancaster, California. Burial will be August 27, 2019 at the Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, California for the family only. If you would like to contact the family, please do so by email to [email protected] Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 17, 2019

