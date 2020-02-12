Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann "Sallye" Tucker. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Visitation 1:00 PM Forestlawn Gardens Mausoleum Chapel Memorial service 2:00 PM Forestlawn Gardens Mausoleum Chapel Interment Following Services Forestlawn Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for Ms. Barbara Ann (affectionately known as Sallye) Tucker, 82 of Anniston, AL will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Forestlawn Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Tim Shultz officiating. The interment will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Mausoleum. Sallye passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at NHC. Sallye is preceded in death by her parents, Alden Tucker and Annie Mae and W. L. (Hop) Chandler. Sallye was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County. She graduated from Anniston High School, class of 1955. Sallye's career began at General Electric (GE) before she accepted a position at Anniston Army Depot (AAD). She started at AAD when computers were in their infancy. She loved being in on the ground floor of new challenges. After 20 years, she decided on a career change and chose nursing. Upon completion of her nursing degree in 1976, she accepted a position at Regional Medical Center (RMC) where she worked on several units before being transferred to the recovery room, where her passion for patient care took off. She was instrumental in her surgical patients' recovery, even following patients through discharge from the hospital. She was loved and respected by her patients for the care they received. Upon retirement from RMC, Sallye enjoyed the fruits of her labor by travelling the United Stated in awe of America the Beautiful, although her favorite place was always the beach. Sallye was a member of Central Church of Christ and steadfast in her love of the Lord. Sallye is survived by Terrie (Ann) Poe and Jerrie (Lynn) Babcock her "twin cousins and devoted caregivers," along with numerous cousins. The family wishes to thank the many friends for their thoughts and prayers. A special thank you to the staff at NHC for their love and care. Sallye loved and appreciated her family, friends, and caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.graybrownservice.com Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 12, 2020

