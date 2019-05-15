Funeral service for Mrs. Barbara Annette Bragg, 81, of Jacksonville, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Jacksonville Congregational Holiness Church. The Reverend Gary Watts and Reverend Matthew Turner will officiate, and burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Mrs. Bragg passed away May 13, 2019 at Piedmont Health Care Center. She is preceded in death by her parents, David and Viola Ingram; husband, Marvin L. Bragg; her daughter, Jerlene Bragg Turner; three brothers; and two sisters. Mrs. Bragg was a native and life-long resident of Jacksonville. She was a member of the Jacksonville Congregational Holiness Church where she was a long-time Sunday School teacher. She was retired from Jacksonville State University. Mrs. Bragg is survived by her son, Marlon L. Bragg and his wife, Vickie; son-in-law, Toney Turner; grandchildren, Jennifer Horne, Chris Chilton, Matthew Turner, Chad Turner, and Keith Turner; great-grandchildren, Caleb Horne, Taylor Horne, Elia Turner, and Baylee Chilton; sister, Carol Brown and her husband, Boyd; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Chris Chilton, Jeffrey Horne, Brandon Brown, Matthew Turner, Chad Turner, and Tim Shurbutt. Special thank you to Mrs. Bragg's friends at Myrick Manor in Jacksonville, where she lived for many years; and to the staff at Piedmont Healthcare. Online condolences may be sent to www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on May 15, 2019