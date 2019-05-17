Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Barbara C. McCarty. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Funeral service 1:00 PM Anniston First Baptist Church McClellan , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

The funeral service for Mrs. Barbara C. McCarty, 84, of Anniston, will be at 1 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Anniston First Baptist Church at McClellan. Reverend Donnie Sills and Reverend Buddy Nelson will officiate. Burial will follow in Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:30 am until the service hour at the church. Mrs. McCarty passed away on May 14, 2019 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. Mrs. McCarty was born December 15, 1934 in San Antonio, TX to Theodore Russell "Ted" Calhoun and Violet Todd Calhoun. Her family moved to Wichita Falls, TX where she graduated from Wichita Falls Senior High School in 1953. She attended Midwestern State University and was employed by the Wichita Falls Times-Record News. She married Lt. Alan Grice McCarty on June 4, 1955 at the First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls by Dr. James C. Landes. She relocated in connection with her husband's employment to Anniston, AL in 1961. She was a member of the Anniston First Baptist Church at McClellan where she taught Sunday School, was a member and former president of the Women's Missionary Union, and served as chairwoman of the Relocation Committee for the church's move to its McClellan site. Mrs. McCarty served on the board of the United Cerebral Palsy for many years and as Anniston Schools PTA Council president. She was also a homemaker and Realtor with Service Realty. Mrs. McCarty is preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Krista Lynn McCarty. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to , 3500 Blue Lake Drive Ste 225, Birmingham, AL 35243 ( www.lls.org ); the East Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy, 415 Castle Avenue, Anniston, AL 36205 ( www.ecaucp.org ); or the Anniston First Baptist Church at McClellan, 851 Morton Rd, Fort McClellan, AL 36205.

