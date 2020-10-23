Graveside service for Barbara Crook-Curry-Story 79, of Anniston, Alabama will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Anniston Memorial Gardens with Pastor Carlton Phillips, officiating. There will be no public viewing. Mrs. Story was born on November 24, 1941 to the late Sye and Louise Woods Crook. She was the fourth born of six siblings. She entered into eternal rest with the Lord on October 20, 2020 at Shelby Baptist Hospital, Alabaster, Al. Barbara confessed Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and join the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Ohatchee, Al. Later in life she married Deacon Henry Curry and became a member of Friendship Baptist Church, Anniston Al. This union was blessed with two children; Joseph M. Curry and Starle M. Curry. She was a faithful member and attended regularly until her death declined. She was involved in numerous religious, civic, community and social activities, which include the following: Deaconess, Senior Matron Circle, and Matron Choir. She was one of the first women to be appointed to the Trustee Board, the other woman was Neniah Greathouse. Both of them worked diligently on the Building Fund Committee, she was a member of the Home Building Association, The Daybreak Crisis Recovery Center, Inc., Alabama Power Energizers, Dorcass Art and social club, and a life member of Iota MU Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Barbara attended Grayton Jr. High School Ohatchee, Al. and graduated in 1959 from Calhoun County Training School, Hobson City, Al. She attended Alabama A&M Huntsville, Al. for two quarters before interrupting her studies to work in New York City. She returned to Ohatchee, Al and enrolled as Jacksonville State College's first black American student in the fall of 1965. Barbara graduated from JSU in 1969, earning a Bachelor's of Science in Education with a Concentration in Vocational Home Economics. On the Monday morning following graduation, she went to work for Alabama Power, as a Home Economist, eventually she became a Senior Marketing Specialist who worked with heating and cooling dealers, builders, real estate, professionals and the public in promoting electric energy through the use of heat pumps, water heaters, and appliances. On Monday November 24, 2001, Barbara retired from Alabama Power after 32 years and five months of service. She was preceded in death by her first husband Deacon Henry Curry; parents, Sye and Louise Woods Crook; sister, Rachel (Leon) Echols. She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Roger Story; son, Joseph (Sylvia) Curry, of Anniston, Al; daughter, Starla (Josh) Hilliard, of Gardendale, Al; five grandsons, Chance Keo Curry, of Honolulus, Hawaii; Makyah Curry, of Jacksonville, Al; Kevin Braxton Hilliard, of Gradendale, Al; one granddaughter, Sherrida Curry, of Honolulu Hawaii; and one great-granddaughter, Shaira three step sons; Roger T. Story, Jr. of Munford, Al; Damone Camerson of West Palm Beach, Fl; and Rex Will of Raleigh, NC; three sisters, Vivian (Walter, deceased) Howard of Alexandria, Al; Eleanor (Rev John) Herd, and Mamie Crook, both of Ohatchee, Al; one brother, James (Gloria) Crook of Covington, Ga; extended sisters, Betty Stephens, of Heflin, Al; Dora Garrett of Anniston, Al; godchildren, Arnold( Danian) Herd of Allen Tx; Garland Herd of Jacksonville, Al; great- grand -goddaughter, Peyton Herd; special cousin and mentor, Estelle Diamond of Piedmont, Al; a very special dedicated, devoted daughter, Sharon McAvoy of Anniston, Al; devoted sister in law, Ella Parker of Eastaboga, Al; special friends, Clester Berdell and Wanda Lyles, both of Anniston, Al; long time friends, Dorothy Godwin and Bonnie Lewis, both of Anniston, Al, James (Geralean) Fuller, Roy Gunter, and Neniah Greathouse and family, who referred by her as her children; nine sisters-in-law; eight brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Goodson Funeral Home Inc. directing 256.237.9771.

