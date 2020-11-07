Graveside service for Mrs. Barbara Fay Thompson Finley, 83, of Jacksonville, was held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Rev. Truman Norred officiated. Burial immediately followed the service. Per the family's wishes, no public visitation was held. Mrs. Finley went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Mrs. Finley was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse L. Thompson and Dollie Mae Bridges Thompson; her husband, T.L. Finley, Jr.; one sister, Ruth Barnwell; and three brothers, Howard Thompson, Edward Thompson, and Gray Thompson. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Freda Finley of Ohatchee, Rhonda (Butch) Medders of Weaver, and Chris (Tammy) Finley of Warner Robbins, GA; three grandsons, Donovan Marsh of Warner Robbins, GA, Ryan (Lexie) Finley of Warner Robbins, GA, and Seth Medders of Weaver; one great- granddaughter, Madilynn Finley; two sisters, Dorothy Brooks of Alexandria and Joyce Ann Braden of Alexandria; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Finley was a charter member of West Weaver Baptist Church and upon moving to Jacksonville she became a member of West Side Baptist Church. Mrs. Finley was a faithful and devoted Christian who loved the Lord with all her heart and exhibited Christian fortitude throughout her life. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister and loved her family dearly. In Mrs. Finley's spare time she enjoyed gardening, working in her yard, and playing Dominos and Bunco with her friends. She also liked to watch the Atlanta Braves and Alabama football. Mrs. Finley had a passion for helping others. She served as a Pink Lady for many years at RMC in Anniston and often visited those who were homebound or in nursing homes, bringing light that brightened many people's day. To know Mrs. Finley was to love her and she will be deeply missed. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mrs. Finley's devoted caregiver, Betty Sturkie, for her unwavering care and also to SouthernCare New Beacon Hospice, including Dave Labriska, Rhonda, and Megan, for all they did to make such a difficult time much easier.

