Graveside services for Barbara Faye Martin Smitherman, 73, of Alexandria, will be Thursday at 2:00 pm, at United Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery, Pastor Chris Clay officiating. The family will gather for a private viewing at 1:00pm but welcomes everyone to join them from the safety of your car or while practicing social distancing at the graveside. Mrs. Smitherman died Monday evening at her home after a lengthy illness. Mrs. Smitherman is survived by her sons, Rodney (Rhonda), Roger (Dawn), and Greg, all of Alexandria; grandchildren, Nichole (Jimmy), Chelsea (Nathan), Chance (JJ), Brooklyn, Cody, Chase, Seth (Makaylee), and Will; great-grandchildren, Haylynn and Stella; mother, Era Martin; brother, James (Vicky) and Phillip (Cindy) and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Smitherman is preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Smitherman; father, James E. Martin. Pallbearers will be Chance Smitherman, Chase Smitherman, Cody Smitherman, Seth Smitherman, Will Smitherman, Nathen Walker and Jimmy Mize. Mrs. Smitherman was a native and lifelong resident of Alexandria. She was a member of United Fellowship Baptist Church in Alexandria. She retired from Alexandria High School as a Para Professional, where she poured her heart into her students for many years. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time camping in the Smokey Mountains. Mrs. Smitherman was a loving wife, mother, and Mamaw and will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 25, 2020

