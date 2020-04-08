Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean Lewallyn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Jean Lewallyn, 85, of Foley, Alabama, peacefully passed away on March 31, 2020, with her youngest daughter by her side. Barbara was born on December 27, 1934 to Samuel and Ola Murphree in Eulaton, Alabama. She attended Eulaton Elementary School and graduated Oxford High School in 1953. Shortly after high school, she married Hugh J. Lewallyn, also of Eulaton. Barbara and Hugh J. had three children, Stan, Robin and Alison. After retiring from Anniston Auto Parts as a bookkeeper, she spent her time gardening, reading, cooking and solving daily crossword puzzles. Barbara and Hugh J. enjoyed watching the Braves and Alabama football games. She took pleasure in her children visiting. She was easy to laugh and found humor in life. She was an avid bird watcher and animal lover. She was a member and attended Eulaton United Methodist Church. Barbara also enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved baking for the annual Church Bizarre. Hugh J. passed away in 2004 and Barbara remained in Wellborn until 2014 when she moved to Foley, Alabama. In Foley she lived with her youngest daughter Alison where she continued to enjoy gardening, cooking, painting and crafting. Barbara won several blue ribbons at the Baldwin County Fair for growing prized flowers, embroidery, peanut brittle and paintings. Barbara is predeceased by her parents, Sam and Ola Murphree, her husband Hugh J. Lewallyn, her sisters Phyllis Laney, Joyce Cooper, brother Gordon Murphree and Son-In-Law, Chip Minick. She is survived by her brother Sam Murphree Jr. and her sister Nancy Houston; also her three children, Stan (Penny) Lewallyn, Robin (James) Moore and Alison Lewallyn; also survived by her three grandchildren Alexander Themar, Mark Lewallyn and Claire Rhyne and her great grandson Rhett Rhyne. A special acknowledgment and appreciation for Tom Byerly as a family friend and caregiver. Since a funeral is not possible at this time, a memorial service will be planned in the future. Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 8, 2020

