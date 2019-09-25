|
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Access Road Location - Covington
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Access Road Location - Covington
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Anniston Memorial Gardens
Barbara Jean Lumpkin of Covington, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at the age of 84. A native of Anniston, Alabama, Mrs. Lumpkin lived in Cedar Bluff, Alabama, before making Covington, Georgia, her home, in 2006, to be closer to her grandchildren. She was a devoted member of Solid Rock Baptist Church where she volunteered at the food bank. Over the years, Mrs. Lumpkin held several jobs. She enjoyed working at the Cherokee County Nursing Home, in the Memory Care Unit, helping style hair, The Blue Mountain Industries for 19 years, K-Mart, middle school substitute teacher and even ran her own in-home daycare. She will be remembered as an outgoing and devoted wife and mother who loved her family, working with children and loved the Lord. Mrs. Lumpkin was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brooke Compton; parents, Miles Russell and Eunice (Nowland) Couch; sisters, Silvia Parker, Martha Faye Couch. Survivors include her loving husband of 67 years, Ralph Lumpkin; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Chuck Compton; sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Vicki Lumpkin, William and Amy Lumpkin, Greg and Jill Lumpkin; grandchildren and their spouses, Rickey, Jr., and Julie Lumpkin, Sara and Matthew Meadows, Joshua Lumpkin, Matthew and Emily Lumpkin, Katie Lumpkin, Victoria Lumpkin, Olivia and Wyatt Rabon, Alec and Elise Lumpkin, Tyler Lumpkin, Kyle Lumpkin, Paul Lumpkin, Andrew Lumpkin, Faith and Blake Standley, Charlie Compton, Brandon Compton; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service for Mrs. Lumpkin will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Mike Franklin officiating. Interment will follow in Anniston Memorial Gardens, 4000 US-431, Anniston, Alabama, 3:00 P.M. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home, two hours prior to her service, from 9:00 - 11:00 A.M. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to Solid Rock Baptist Church Food Pantry - Willing Helpers Ministry, 8111 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, Georgia 30014. Visit www.caldwelland cowan.com to place online condolences.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 25, 2019
