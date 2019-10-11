Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara June Deverell. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Graveside service 2:00 PM Oxford Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara June Deverell, 90, went to be with her husband of 56 years on October 9th 2019. Her family moved to Oxford in 1939 from Knoxville. She attended Oxford High School where she met James Linion Deverell. They had three girls, Bobbie Lynn, Melda and Cinda. Barbara loved her family, belonging to the Church of Christ, Auburn University, arranging flowers, cooking and reading. She is preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Deverell; infant daughter, Bobbie Lynn; brother, Ray Drinnen; sister, Lillian Bentley; her parents, Hannah Henderson and Andrew Drinnen. She is survived by her daughters, Melda Deverell and Cinda Hansen (Craig); five grandchildren, Brad Jones (Mary), Kristine Jones, Paul Hansen (Ashley), Stacy Schroder (Rick), and Chad Hansen (Heather); eight great grandchildren, Claire and Cara Jones, Lucas and Emersyn Hansen, June and Amelia Schroder, Sage and Rowan Hansen; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her long time caregiver, Marie Cook. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October, 12th 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Oxford Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Rainbow Omega, Inc.; An organization helping disabled adults in Eastaboga, AL. Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 11, 2019

