Barry Lynn Fuller, age 64, of Oxford, passed away on October 26, 2019 at St. Vincent's East Hospital in Birmingham, surrounded by family. Mr. Fuller was a native and long-time resident of Oxford. He attended Oxford High School, where he was an All-State quarterback. After retiring from a career in sales, Mr. Fuller enjoyed renovation projects, reading novels, and spending time with his children and grandchildren whenever he could. His mother was one of the most important people in his life, and her love and devotion to him was a source of comfort until the very end. Mr. Fuller is survived by his mother, Yvonne Humphrey and her husband, Herman; daughter Katharine Fuller; sons, Jonathan Fuller and his wife, Gina, and Barry Thomas Fuller and his wife, Britni; and his grandchildren, Emery, Ellasyn and Conrad. A memorial service for Mr. Fuller will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at K. L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Meals on Wheels c/o Interfaith Ministries, 1431 Gurnee Avenue, Anniston, Alabama 36201. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 7, 2019