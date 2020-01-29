Beatrice Ann Hammers, 75 of Anniston, was born in Camden, New Jersey to Edward and Edith Boggs. She was the fourth of four children and the only girl. Bea was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers: Irving Councilor, Ricky Boggs, Edward Boggs; and by her daughter, Phylis. She had six children from a previous marriage, Dean, Mary, Phylis, Beatrice, Philip and Sharon. Surviving her to cherish her memory is her husband, Eddie G. Hammers, Son Dean Harwell, Daughter Mary Powell, Daughter Beatrice Whitworth, Son Philip Harwell, and daughter Sharon Powell. Beatrice was always proud that she had American Indian blood in her and collected Indian dolls of which there are over 40 among other Indian items. She was given an Indian name by a District Chief of the Cherokee Tribe, "Bee on morning flower"; and was also known as Mrs Claus to her Santa Eddie Hammers. She leaves behind many grand children and great-grandchildren. Bea will be cremated and no services will be performed at this time.