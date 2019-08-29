Graveside service for Bernadine A Morris, 83, of Anniston will be 2:00 pm, Friday, August 30, 2019, at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Rev. Ray Morris will be officiating. Mrs. Morris is survived by her husband William Morris; daughters, Tonee Olson; step-daughter, Donna Morris; sons, Steven Korman, Keith Korman and stepson, William G. Morris Jr.; sister-in-in-law, Dorothy Morris; (4) grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers; family and friends. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 29, 2019