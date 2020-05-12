Graveside Services for Mr. Bernard Lee Barber, Jr., 73, of Jacksonville,
will be at 2:30 PM on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
The Reverend Robert Fowler will officiate. The family will receive friends
one hour prior to the service at K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation
Center.
Mr. Barber passed away on May 10, 2020, in Jacksonville, after a valiant
battle with Anaplastic Astrocytoma, a form of brain cancer.
Mr. Barber was a native of Birmingham, Alabama and a graduate of
Jacksonville State University. Lee was an educator in every sense of the
word. Throughout his teaching career, he was driven by compassion for his
students and was tireless in his efforts to equip them to the knowledge
needed for success beyond the classroom.
Retirement allowed Lee to devote even more time to his lifelong passion for
vintage automobiles and all things historic. If you were fortunate enough
to visit him at Timeless Treasures Antique Mall where he was a dealer for
over twenty years, you came away richer for the experience.
Lee was well loved by his many friends for his wealth of knowledge, his
multi-faceted talents and abilities, his keen wit, and his willingness to
share those many gifts with those around him.
Mr. Barber is preceded in death by his parents, Annie Lorene Armfield Barber
and Bernard Lee Barber, Sr.
He is survived by Wayne Ledbetter; a sister, Carole Smith and her husband, Jimmy, as well as one nephew, Mack. Lee will be greatly missed by everyone
who had the privilege of knowing him.
Pallbearers will be Bob Couch, Tim Mitchell, Thom Cole, Gary Wigington,
Richard Smith, and Bill Garland. Honorary pallbearer will be Peyton
Wigington.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Hanna as well as Encompass Hospice
for the care given to Mr. Barber.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO
Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 (www.samaritanspurse.org).
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com.
K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center
322 Nisbet Street NW
Jacksonville, AL 36265
(256) 435-7042
