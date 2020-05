Graveside Services for Mr. Bernard Lee Barber, Jr., 73, of Jacksonville,will be at 2:30 PM on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.The Reverend Robert Fowler will officiate. The family will receive friendsone hour prior to the service at K.L. Brown Funeral Home and CremationCenter.Mr. Barber passed away on May 10, 2020, in Jacksonville, after a valiantbattle with Anaplastic Astrocytoma, a form of brain cancer.Mr. Barber was a native of Birmingham, Alabama and a graduate ofJacksonville State University. Lee was an educator in every sense of theword. Throughout his teaching career, he was driven by compassion for hisstudents and was tireless in his efforts to equip them to the knowledgeneeded for success beyond the classroom.Retirement allowed Lee to devote even more time to his lifelong passion forvintage automobiles and all things historic. If you were fortunate enoughto visit him at Timeless Treasures Antique Mall where he was a dealer forover twenty years, you came away richer for the experience.Lee was well loved by his many friends for his wealth of knowledge, hismulti-faceted talents and abilities, his keen wit, and his willingness toshare those many gifts with those around him.Mr. Barber is preceded in death by his parents, Annie Lorene Armfield Barberand Bernard Lee Barber, Sr.He is survived by Wayne Ledbetter; a sister, Carole Smith and her husband, Jimmy, as well as one nephew, Mack. Lee will be greatly missed by everyonewho had the privilege of knowing him.Pallbearers will be Bob Couch, Tim Mitchell, Thom Cole, Gary Wigington,Richard Smith, and Bill Garland. Honorary pallbearer will be PeytonWigington.The family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Hanna as well as Encompass Hospicefor the care given to Mr. Barber.Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, POBox 3000, Boone, NC 28607 ( www.samaritanspurse.org ).Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center322 Nisbet Street NWJacksonville, AL 36265(256) 435-7042