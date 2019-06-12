Guest Book View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

The funeral service for Mrs. Berniece Gann Sanders, 94, of Birmingham, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Dr. Roland Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Sanders passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Eugene Sanders; parents, John Wesley Gann and Flora Pritchett Gann; brother and sister-in-law, Causby and Sarah Gann; and sisters and brother-in-law, Edna Brown and Ann and Stanley Mobley. Even though she was a long-time native of Anniston, Mrs. Sanders moved to Birmingham in 2012 to be closer to her immediate family. She spent the last few years of her life in the Danberry At Inverness Senior Living and Memory Care Facility, and her last few months at Fair Haven Nursing Home. Mrs. Sanders will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends as someone who loved and cared for people. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing and needlepoint. Survivors include her daughter, Beverly Sanders Lovelady and son-in-law, Edwin D. "Lynn" Lovelady II; grandchildren, Erica Lovelady Williams and her husband, Edric, and Jackson Lovelady, all of Birmingham; brothers, Bill Gann and his wife, Mary Ann, of Anniston, and Jim Gann and his wife, Janella, of Albertville; and sisters, Wilda Patterson and Pat Burns and her husband, Bill, of Anniston. Pallbearers will be family and friends. 2 Timothy 4: 7-8: "I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing." K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334 Published in The Anniston Star on June 12, 2019

