Service Information Ervin Funeral Chapel 1518 Brown Avenue Anniston , AL 36201 (256)-237-1717 Viewing 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Ervin Funeral Chapel 1518 Brown Avenue Anniston , AL 36201

Graveside services for Mrs. Bertha Nell Bolton, 66, will be Tuesday, April 27, 2020 at Edgemont Cemetery. Public viewing will be Tuesday, April 27 from 10 am - 12 pm at Ervin Funeral Chapel. Bertha Nell Bolton was born to the parentage of the Oliver and Catherine Hawkins on July 3, 1953 in Dearmanville, Alabama. She joined church at an early age. She later united with Murray Temple CME and accepted God as her personal savior. She was a mother, grandmother and sister. She touched the lives of so many people. She will be truly missed but never forgotten. She will live forever in our hearts. She's in God's care now. She leaves to cherish her loving memory; her daughter, Angela Pearson; three grandchildren, Catherine Kirby, Kendra Kirby and Deaundra Peterson; five great-grandchildren, Joelle Parker, Khyra Kirby, Keelan Kirby, Ayevah Chathan, and Alayna Kirby; four brothers and three sisters, James Hawkins of Arkansas, Clarence Hawkins of Anniston, Billy (Annie) Hawkins of Birmingham, Bobby (Lillie) Hawkins of Georgia, Mattie Anthony of Birmingham, Marie (Celllous) Wilson of Anniston and Audrey (James) Levesque of Birmingham; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by: her father, her mother; and two brothers. Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 25, 2020

