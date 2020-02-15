Guest Book View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Visitation 1:00 PM K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Hill passed away on February 14, 2020 at RMC Stringfellow Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Hill was born to Julius and Mary Bell Anderson on July 15, 1925 in Laurel, MS and moved to Anniston at the age of 16, where she met and married James M. Hill. For 61 years, they cherished one another. A homemaker, she dedicated her life to making her family feel loved and happy. She was a member of the Weaver Church of Christ. A faithful Christian, she loved attending church services and functions, singing hymns, and reading her Bible. Lovingly known as Maw-Maw Hill to everyone, her sweet, kind, and loving spirit will be a precious memory not only to her family, but to all who knew her. You could often find her telling stories and jokes and keeping everyone laughing. Mrs. Hill is preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, James M. Hill, a son, Ronnie Hill; grandsons, Blake and Jamie Fulmer; brothers, Lonnie Anderson, Vern Anderson, Olan Anderson, Carl Anderson, and Winfred Anderson; and sisters, Lula Sanders, Emma Kadle, Annie Lee Braden, and Frances Hill. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Fulmer and her husband, Keith, of Weaver; a daughter-in-law, Dorothy Hill, of Piedmont; grandchildren, Nicholas Fulmer and his wife, Brandy, of Oxford, Lacey White and her husband, Todd, of Ohatchee, and Paige Rogers and her husband, Joe, of Florida, and Scott Hill and his wife, Di Davillas, of Georgia; great grandchildren, Alex Wilson, Aubrey Herrington, Jackson Fulmer, Hannah Fulmer, and Jacob Fulmer; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Nicholas Fulmer, Jackson Fulmer, Jacob Fulmer, Todd White, Terry Neville, and Anthony Neville. Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 15, 2020

