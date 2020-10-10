1/
Betty Bundrum Hinds Hurst
Funeral service for Mrs. Betty Bundrum Hinds Hurst, 86, of Jacksonville, will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Westside Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Reverends James Cohorn and Truman Norred will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Hillcrest Cemetery in Jacksonville. The family will receive friends on Sunday at the church from 1:00 - 3:00 pm. Mrs. Hurst went to her heavenly home on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Anniston Health and Rehab. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Hinds; parents, Clifford and Ottie Bundrum; her son, Mark Hinds; and her brother, Fred Bundrum. Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 14 years, Ralph Hurst; her brother, Dallas Bundrum and her sister, Brenda Stern; nieces and nephews, Sabrina Usrey (Frog), Brenda Clemment, Scott Bundrum (Kathy), Brandy Heindl (Rodney), Tony Bundrum (Ruth Ann), Jeff Bundrum (Debbie) Kendall Newman (Vanessa) and Dawn Newman. Mrs. Hurst was a devoted Christian and loved her church, Westside Baptist Church. She loved her family, loved to cook, and loved people. She was truly one of a kind. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt and will forever missed. Pallbearers will be Chad Usrey, Colton Bundrum, Scott Bundrum, Rodney Heindl, Tony Bundrum and Jeff Bundrum. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Westside Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston, AL 36206
(256) 820-0024
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
