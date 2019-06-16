A graveside service for Mrs. Betty D. Baugh, 90, of Anniston, will be at 2 pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Forestlawn Gardens. Rev. Dale Clem will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12 pm until 1:30 pm at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs.
Mrs. Baugh passed away on June 14, 2019 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Baugh was born in Anniston and lived all of her life here. She will be remembered for her cooking and her passion for feeding the neighborhood. Mrs. Baugh was a longtime member of McCoy United Methodist Church for most of her life and was currently a member of Anniston First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Henry Preston Baugh, Sr.; her daughters, Dora B. Cough and her husband, Gary, and Ellie B. Shockley; sons; Henry Preston Baugh, Jr. and James Russell Baugh, Sr. and his wife, Jan; grandchildren, Lorie Baugh Pendergrass and her husband, Todd, James Russell Baugh, Jr. and his wife, Heather, Jonathan Mark Caffee, Susan Blaire Caffee, Hildegard Brooke Caffee, and Alex Leigh Shockley; twelve great- grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Pallbearers will be Richard Banks, Steve McClellan, Barry Phillips, Russell Baugh, Mark Caffee, and Blaine Tiller.
