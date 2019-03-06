Funeral service for Mrs. Betty Gidley Paslay Story, 67, will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Dr. Jerry Cobb will be officiating. Burial will follow in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 noon until the time of service. Mrs. Story passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Noland Hospital in Anniston. Mrs. Story is survived by her husband, Frank Story of Jacksonville; her mother, Elizabeth Gidley of Oxford; one sister, Jane (James) Mayberry of Wetumpka; two nephews, Nathan (Jessica) Mayberry of Oxford and Cody (Sarah) Mayberry of Pelham; two brothers-in-law, Robert Arthur (Ellen Tanner) Story of Newton and Mark Anthony Story of PA; and her four-legged baby, Timber. Pallbearers will be Frank Story, Robert Arthur Story, Nathan Mayberry, Cody Mayberry, James Mayberry, and Jerry Jackson. Mrs. Story was preceded in death by her father, Ellis Lee Gidley; her sons, Michael Scott Paslay and Dustin Shane Paslay; one sister, Ina Franks; and one grandchild, Michael Shane Paslay. Online condolences may be left at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 6, 2019