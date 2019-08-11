Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Betty Gurley Mabry. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Funeral service 1:00 PM Anniston First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

The funeral service for Mrs. Betty Gurley Mabry, 88, of Anniston will be at 1 pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Anniston First United Methodist Church with Reverend Dale Clem officiating. A private interment will follow. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Mabry passed away on August 10, 2019, in Anniston.

Mrs. Mabry was born in Anniston on September 23, 1930. She graduated from Anniston High School and The University of Alabama where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Mrs. Mabry was a lifelong resident of Anniston and was a member of Anniston First United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Upper Room Sunday School Class and sang in the choir. She was a member of the Maskers, Revelers Krewe, and the Parnassus Study Club. Mrs. Mabry was a golfer in her younger years and was an active bridge player. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed working in her yard. She could bring any plant back to life. She was a very devoted wife and mother and was involved in all of her children's activities. Mrs. Mabry was a great caretaker and took care of her mother for many years.

Mrs. Mabry is preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Mabry, Sr.; her parents, Jesse Fred Gurley and Mary Irene Carpenter Gurley; her brothers, Jack Gurley and Fred Gurley; and a sister, Margaret Moon.

She is survived by her children, Angela Bryant and her husband, Gary, John Hollingsworth, Jr. and his wife, Becky, and Thomas Hollingsworth and his wife, Marion; grandchildren, Allison Brown and her husband, Michael, Leslie Cash and her husband, C.J., Lauren King and her husband, Eddie, Taylor Bryant and his wife, Erin, Rebecca Eaton and her husband, Timmy, Mary Hollingsworth and her wife, Emilee, and Will Hollingsworth; Robert's children, Robert H. Mabry, Jr., Anne Stose Stoothoff, Rebecca Dice, and Alston Mabry; several step-grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Anniston First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201 or .

The family would like to thank the staff of NHC Place for the loving care given to Mrs. Mabry.

Online condolences may be made to the family at The funeral service for Mrs. Betty Gurley Mabry, 88, of Anniston will be at 1 pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Anniston First United Methodist Church with Reverend Dale Clem officiating. A private interment will follow. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.Mrs. Mabry passed away on August 10, 2019, in Anniston.Mrs. Mabry was born in Anniston on September 23, 1930. She graduated from Anniston High School and The University of Alabama where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Mrs. Mabry was a lifelong resident of Anniston and was a member of Anniston First United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Upper Room Sunday School Class and sang in the choir. She was a member of the Maskers, Revelers Krewe, and the Parnassus Study Club. Mrs. Mabry was a golfer in her younger years and was an active bridge player. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed working in her yard. She could bring any plant back to life. She was a very devoted wife and mother and was involved in all of her children's activities. Mrs. Mabry was a great caretaker and took care of her mother for many years.Mrs. Mabry is preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Mabry, Sr.; her parents, Jesse Fred Gurley and Mary Irene Carpenter Gurley; her brothers, Jack Gurley and Fred Gurley; and a sister, Margaret Moon.She is survived by her children, Angela Bryant and her husband, Gary, John Hollingsworth, Jr. and his wife, Becky, and Thomas Hollingsworth and his wife, Marion; grandchildren, Allison Brown and her husband, Michael, Leslie Cash and her husband, C.J., Lauren King and her husband, Eddie, Taylor Bryant and his wife, Erin, Rebecca Eaton and her husband, Timmy, Mary Hollingsworth and her wife, Emilee, and Will Hollingsworth; Robert's children, Robert H. Mabry, Jr., Anne Stose Stoothoff, Rebecca Dice, and Alston Mabry; several step-grandchildren; and great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Anniston First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201 or .The family would like to thank the staff of NHC Place for the loving care given to Mrs. Mabry.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations