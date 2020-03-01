The Anniston Star

Mrs. Betty J. Gulledge

Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston, AL
36206
(256)-820-5151
Obituary
Funeral service for Mrs. Betty J. Gulledge, 89, of Alexandria will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Sam Legon officiating. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6-8pm at Chapel Hill Funeral Home.
Mrs. Gulledge is survived by her daughter, Donna Gulledge Webb; grandson, Patrick Webb; great grandchildren, Lane Webb and Dalton Webb, sister-in-law, Martha Nunnally; special neighbor friends, Evelyen, Carolyn, Charlotte, Sherry, and Brent; and a several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Gulledge is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Gulledge, parents, Berry and Myra Nunnally; brother, Bobby Nunnally and Curtis Nunnally; sons-in-law, Charles Webb.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Oliver, David Brown, Greg Brown and Scott Champion.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons Lane Webb and Dalton Webb.
Mrs. Gulledge was a longtime resident of Alexandria and retired from Withit/Kitchens with over 25 years of service.
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 1, 2020
