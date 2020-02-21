Ms. Betty J. Morris, Ph.D. of Jacksonville, passed away peacefully at her home, February 18, 2020. A memorial service will be announced at a later time. Ms. Morris was a native of Alabama, returning to Jacksonville in 2005 after an extensive teaching career at many Universities nationwide. She was a member of Greater Faith Outreach Church in Jacksonville with Bishop Danny Presley and Pastor Phyllis Presley ministering. She loved her family, collecting jewelry, reading, traveling, and her cats. She was a professor at Jacksonville State University where she educated students at the Ph.D. level. She retired from Jacksonville State University with ten years of service. She was a published author. She also taught at The University of West Georgia in Carrolton. She is survived by her granddaughters, whom she loved very dearly, Tanya Morris Brathwaite, Ava Elizabeth Morris and Julia Shane Morris; and former husband, Bobby Morris and his wife, Cherry. She is preceded in death by her sons, Eric Morris and Craig Morris. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Greater Faith Outreach Church, 1841 Pelham Road South, Jacksonville, Alabama or St. Jude's Hospital, stjude.org/memorial. Online condolences may be offered at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 256-435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 21, 2020