1/1
Betty J. Wright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside service for Betty J. Wright 64, will be Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 1pm at the Hobson City Memorial Gardens. She passed away on August 30, 2020 at Emory St. Joseph Hospital, Atlanta. Survivors include her children: Darrell D. Fluker, Felicia M. Colenburg, Lakechia (Andrew ) Wright; grandchildren: Darricia Lewis, Ruby Lewis, Shameka Wright, Jasmine Wright, Britteny Wright, Raven Wright, and Diarra Maull; great grandchild: Princeton Wright, her 8 bonus grandchildren; sisters: Shirley Dixon, Mary A. (Donald) Ferrell, Linda Allen and Shirley Fluker; special friend: Elmo Bickham other relatives and friends. She was preceded In death by her parents, Will and Ruby Fluker, siblings, Percy (Shirley) Fluker, Sylvester (JoAnn) Fluker, Robert Fluker, R.C Fluker, Jimmy (Rita) Fluker, Rufus Fluker, Brenda Fluker, Louise William. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 3, 2020
"I WILL LIFT MY EYES UNTO THE HILLS FROM WHENCE COMETH MY HELP,MY HELP COMETH FROM THE LORD." PSALMS 121ST VERSE 1-2ND
BRO.DAVIS
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved