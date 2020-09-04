Graveside service for Betty J. Wright 64, will be Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 1pm at the Hobson City Memorial Gardens. She passed away on August 30, 2020 at Emory St. Joseph Hospital, Atlanta. Survivors include her children: Darrell D. Fluker, Felicia M. Colenburg, Lakechia (Andrew ) Wright; grandchildren: Darricia Lewis, Ruby Lewis, Shameka Wright, Jasmine Wright, Britteny Wright, Raven Wright, and Diarra Maull; great grandchild: Princeton Wright, her 8 bonus grandchildren; sisters: Shirley Dixon, Mary A. (Donald) Ferrell, Linda Allen and Shirley Fluker; special friend: Elmo Bickham other relatives and friends. She was preceded In death by her parents, Will and Ruby Fluker, siblings, Percy (Shirley) Fluker, Sylvester (JoAnn) Fluker, Robert Fluker, R.C Fluker, Jimmy (Rita) Fluker, Rufus Fluker, Brenda Fluker, Louise William. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store