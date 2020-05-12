Betty Jane Boozer Phillips, 89, of Gordonsville, VA, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home in Gordonsville, VA, with her husband of 68 years, Robert Abner Phillips (Bob) by her side.Betty was born December 26, 1930, in Anniston, AL, the daughter of the late Julia Evalela Pace Boozer and Daniel Roy Boozer. Growing up on the family ranch, she excelled in scholastic subjects and music (primarily the piano) and developed an avid passion for both culinary and needle arts. She graduated from Perry High School as class valedictorian and went on to attend Stephens College in Columbia, MO where she earned her degree in Interior Design.At the age of 16, Betty attended a welcoming dance for the young men of the Marion Military Institute, in Marion, AL. At this dance she met Bob Phillips, an aspiring Navy Midshipman. On that evening he became the love of her life, and they remained inseparable for 73 years.With Betty's unassuming and charming manner, she made a positive difference in this world. As the devoted mother of three, she enjoyed sharing her fondest memories of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. When Betty retired, she and Bob built a country home In Gordonsville, VA providing a welcoming home for many family gatherings.She was a Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society volunteer, had a 30-year career as a realtor in Northern Virginia, enjoyed her book club and the 'Four County Players' local theatre in Barboursville, VA.Betty is survived by her husband, Robert Abner Phillips, retired naval aviator, daughter, Valerie Phillips Kaiser (Bruce), sons, Robert Abner Phillips, Jr. (Kelly), Daniel Sanders Phillips (Stacy), brother, John Boozer, (Carolyn) sisters, Patricia Miller, (Bill), Susan Stygler Johnson, (Lynn), brother-in-law, Buddy Burdette, sisters-in-law Martha Gentry, Jerri McLain, ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.Betty was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Pate and Ann Burdette.A private memorial service will be held on May 13, 2020. She will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery.Preddy Funeral Home of Gordonsville is handling arrangements.