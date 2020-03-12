Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jo Owen Sprayberry. View Sign Service Information Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-5151 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service Betty Jo Owen Sprayberry, 89, of Weaver, will be 11am Friday, March 13, 2020 at Chapel Hill Funeral with Rev. Matt Headley officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 am until service time. Betty Jo Owen Sprayberry passed away on March 10, 2020 at NHC Nursing Home after many years suffering with Alzheimer's. Betty was born on January 19, 1931 to Luther and Mattie Owen in Anniston. She was raised in Anniston and attended Anniston High School. She enjoyed attending every class reunion and reconnecting with old friends. In 1950, she married James "Herman" Sprayberry and they had four children. She was involved with their many activities at Saks and Weaver High Schools. They later had 10 grandchildren and enjoyed participating in their activities as well. She lived in the Weaver community from 1963 to 2006 before moving to Autumn Cove assisted living. She worked at Blue Mountain Industries for many years in the Personnel Department, touching many lives with her caring spirit. She was a past member of Central Presbyterian Church in Anniston, 1st Baptist Church of Saks, Covenant Presbyterian of Lenlock and a current member of Weaver 1st United Methodist Church. After her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her friends from church - going shopping, out to eat and to different activities. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Luther and Mattie Owen, her husband, Herman Sprayberry, her sister, Rosa Owen Hobbs, and her son-in-law, Patrick Bell. She is survived by brothers, Clark Owen (Carolyn) and Luther "Luke Owen (Wanda); children, James Michael "Mike" Sprayberry (Jeannie), Rodney Owen Sprayberry (Lisa), Trina Ann Sprayberry Bell and Karen Denise Sprayberry Greenwood (Scott); grandchildren, Michael Sprayberry, Alex Sprayberry, Cody Bonds, Kenton Sprayberry (Tiffany), Kevin Sprayberry, Leighton Sprayberry, Chris Bell, Jennifer Bell Johnson (Adam), Elana Greenwood and Ariel Greenwood; and her great grandchildren Jayden, Lana and Ember Sprayberry, Jackson and Laura Kate Bell and Lizzy and Cooper Johnson. Pallbearers will be Grandsons. The family requests no flowers. Donations in Betty's memory may be made to Weaver 1st United Methodist Church. Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close