Betty Morton Faulkner of Auburn was born in Anniston, Alabama to the late Willie and William Morton, Jr. on May 23, 1933 and passed away at Arbor Springs on October 16, 2019. She was 86 years old. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church, and a avid Auburn Football Fan.... WAR EAGLE! She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Faulkner. She is survived by her niece, Pat Sarvella; nephew Bill Sarvella, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Visitation will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating. Interment will follow at Auburn Memorial Park.