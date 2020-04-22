Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Phillips "Blue" Jacks. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Visitation 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Funeral service 10:00 AM the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home Oxford , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Ms. Betty Phillips (Blue) Jacks will be Friday, April 24th at 10:00 a.m., at the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home, Oxford, Alabama with the Reverend Dean Pearce and Dr. Mack Amis officiating. On Thursday, April 23rd there will be a visitation from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. With the current COVID-19 situation we are providing the opportunity for people to come throughout the day, sign the book, while maintaining social distancing or if you prefer you can drive through and drop a card or place a flower on the memorial wall in honor of Ms. Jacks. Ms. Jacks passed away on April 17, 2020. Ms. Jacks, born on March 17th, St. Patrick's Day. She was a compassionate daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend full of love and southern charm. Betty was a proud Oxford native, where the Phillip's family business in transportation, retail, grocery and automotive in downtown Main Street Oxford, Alabama was her home with Aunts, Uncles and many cousins. Phillips Grocery on the North and Waits Grocery on the South, Betty and her family loved Oxford and serving its citizens. She graduated from Oxford High School (OHS) in 1951 with honors and earned the Big O letter as a varsity Yellow Jacket cheerleader. She never stopped cheering and serving Oxford. Upon graduating from OHS Betty joined then husband, the late Colonel John E. Blue, Sr. at Auburn University. Betty joined the staff of Auburn's Department of Forensic Science, working alone side the Chief Pathologist. Upon Colonel Blue's graduating from Auburn University in 1953 and commission in the Air Force, she served as an officer's wife. In, 1955 Betty was employed by Anniston Memorial Hospital (AMH), now Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center (NEARMC), where she worked in the Department of Radiology and for the Department of Pathology. She loved the hospital, its patients, physicians and colleagues. While at AMH/NEARMC Betty gained additional healthcare education and certifications in Nursing and Administration. In addition to her 38 plus years of service to the hospital, as a nurse, she worked in area long term care facilities, and served in various civic, community and governmental leadership positions. Upon her retirement at RMC in 1993, she joined the staff of East Alabama EMS as the Community Relations Coordinator where she spear headed programs in partnership with East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission and its' Commission on Aging. Betty was a faithful member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church for over 75 years. She was a dedicated civic, community and healthcare advocate. She served on various civic, community and state groups, i.e. the Eastern Star for over 50 years, the Quest Club of Oxford, the Women on Missions Council for over 20 years, Past President of the Golden K-Kiwanis Club, Past President Alabama Society of Healthcare Executive Secretaries, East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, Alabama Silver Haired Legislature and the Silver Haired Congress Representing the 3rd Congressional District. Betty was the individual recipient of numerous local, state and national awards. The President of the United States, George W. Bush, bestowed upon Ms. Jacks the President's Volunteer Service Award from the Council on Service and Civic Participation. Since her retirement from NEARMC, she has given tirelessly to her role in both the Alabama State Silver Hair Legislature and 3rd Congressional District Washington, DC to advance access, quality and affordable healthcare to Alabama Seniors. Her love for politics and giving back to her community takes 2nd place when it came to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. She is survived by her son(s), John E. Blue, II (Deidre), Phillip Hugh Jacks, Sr., Grandchildren, Shelley Blue Miller (Patrick), Michael Evans (Lisa), Bradley O'Neil Jacks (Amanda), Cherokee Henderson, and Phillip Hugh Jacks, II, Great Grandchildren, Ashlyn Nikole Miller, Patrick Wesley Miller, Emma Evans and Tyler O'Neil Jacks. Ms. Jacks was preceded in death by her father and mother, W.W. and Ethel Shelton Phillips, husband Ronald M. Jacks, brother, Chester Lee Phillips, Sr., sister, Lucille Phillips and grandson Joseph Tyler Jacks. Pallbearers will be Mr. Larry Deason, Mr. Michael Evans, The Honorable M. Douglas Ghee, J.D.-Former State Senator, Mr. Stan Glasscox, J.D., Mr. Carson Grier, Mr. Cherokee Henderson, The Honorable Steve Hurst-State Representative, Mr. Robert Jackson, II, Mr. Patrick Miller, Mr. Ed Mundy, II, The Honorable Rudy Rooks-Mayor of Heflin, David Tom Sleeth, J.D. M.D., Mr. Larry Cassidy Stowe and Mr. Gary Tapley. Honorary Pallbearers will be EMS/First Responder personnel (which Ms. Betty loved like her children), East Alabama Emergency Medical Services-Region 2 Staff, Board of Directors and Service Providers, the Alabama Department of Public Health-Office of Emergency Medical Services and the Regional Emergency Medical Services Offices of Alabama. Persons wishing to make a charitable contribution in honor of Ms. Jacks can do so to East Alabama EMS, Inc. at Post Office Box 700, Lincoln, Alabama, 35096. Betty Phillips (Blue) Jacks was a most loving, unique and extraordinary woman whom will be sorely missed every day. We are comforted only in knowing that she will be forever held in the arms of our loving God. "Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she laughs at the time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness." - Proverbs 31:25-28. "Serve the Lord with gladness, come before His presence with singing. Know ye that the Lord He is God: it is He that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are His people, and the sheep of His pasture. Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, and into His courts with praise: be thankful unto Him and bless His name. For the Lord is good; His mercy is everlasting; and His truth endureth to all generations." Psalms 100:1-5 Her life began with the smile upon parent's faces and those smiles continued to bring joy and happiness to her family, healthcare colleagues and the patients she touched. God's speed Mom, job well done!!! 