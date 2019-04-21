Betty Ruth Forsyth Keenum, 84, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at her residence after an extended illness.

Born in Calhoun County, AL to John and Bernice Willingham Forsyth, she was employed with the GE Plant until its closing and then with the Calhoun County Opportunity Center as maintenance supervisor.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son: Dennis John Dow; daughter: Denise Hightower; and brother: Jimmy Forsyth.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years: Roger Keenum; daughters: Donna Hudgins, Debra Hayes, Sonya Beth Keenum, and Chrystal Sharp; sister: Mary Sheppard; nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

She loved flowers, fruit trees, and her Lord.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22 at 3:00 p.m. from Tredegar CH Church with Rev. Ricky Hudson and Rev Leslee Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Visitation will be at the church from 1-3 PM on Monday.

Pallbearers will be John Mitchell, Ted Mitchell, Dale Johnson, Tommy Chanard, Brent Barger, Ted McDowell, Donald Turner, Jr., Kenny Sharp and Jerry Sheppard.

