Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bettye C. Miller. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Gray Brown-Service Mortuary Funeral service 2:00 PM Gray Brown-Service Mortuary Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for Bettye C. Miller, 76, of Anniston, will be held at 2pm on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with Mike List and Nick Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Coldwater Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2pm on Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Miller, known as "Nonnie" to everyone, went to be with the Lord on April 22nd, 2019 at 3:16pm. Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 28 years, Patrick Miller; her three daughters Amanda List (David), Cindy Bussey (Danny) and Jessica Ehler (Carlos); four grandchildren Kayla Goldman (Challas), Tyler and Michael Leak, and Charlie Ehler; four great-grandchildren Austin, Abbi, and Gavin List, and Landon Goldman; two brothers Donald "Duck" Clement and Bobby Clement, Sr. Mrs. Miller is preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Clement; her son Christopher Bush; sister Rebecca Stay; and her beloved Yorkie "Toto." Pallbearers will be Challas Goldman, Austin List, Danny Bussey, Tyler Leak, Michael Leak, and Drew McMurtrey. Mrs. Miller was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County who was passionate about rescuing Yorkie dogs. The family would like to send a special "Thank you" to Bayley, Shay, and Christy at Amedisys Hospice for their loving care. Funeral service for Bettye C. Miller, 76, of Anniston, will be held at 2pm on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with Mike List and Nick Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Coldwater Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2pm on Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Miller, known as "Nonnie" to everyone, went to be with the Lord on April 22nd, 2019 at 3:16pm. Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 28 years, Patrick Miller; her three daughters Amanda List (David), Cindy Bussey (Danny) and Jessica Ehler (Carlos); four grandchildren Kayla Goldman (Challas), Tyler and Michael Leak, and Charlie Ehler; four great-grandchildren Austin, Abbi, and Gavin List, and Landon Goldman; two brothers Donald "Duck" Clement and Bobby Clement, Sr. Mrs. Miller is preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Clement; her son Christopher Bush; sister Rebecca Stay; and her beloved Yorkie "Toto." Pallbearers will be Challas Goldman, Austin List, Danny Bussey, Tyler Leak, Michael Leak, and Drew McMurtrey. Mrs. Miller was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County who was passionate about rescuing Yorkie dogs. The family would like to send a special "Thank you" to Bayley, Shay, and Christy at Amedisys Hospice for their loving care. Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close