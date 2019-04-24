The Anniston Star

Service Information
Obituary
Funeral service for Bettye C. Miller, 76, of Anniston, will be held at 2pm on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with Mike List and Nick Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Coldwater Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2pm on Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Miller, known as "Nonnie" to everyone, went to be with the Lord on April 22nd, 2019 at 3:16pm. Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 28 years, Patrick Miller; her three daughters Amanda List (David), Cindy Bussey (Danny) and Jessica Ehler (Carlos); four grandchildren Kayla Goldman (Challas), Tyler and Michael Leak, and Charlie Ehler; four great-grandchildren Austin, Abbi, and Gavin List, and Landon Goldman; two brothers Donald "Duck" Clement and Bobby Clement, Sr. Mrs. Miller is preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Clement; her son Christopher Bush; sister Rebecca Stay; and her beloved Yorkie "Toto." Pallbearers will be Challas Goldman, Austin List, Danny Bussey, Tyler Leak, Michael Leak, and Drew McMurtrey. Mrs. Miller was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County who was passionate about rescuing Yorkie dogs. The family would like to send a special "Thank you" to Bayley, Shay, and Christy at Amedisys Hospice for their loving care.
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 24, 2019
