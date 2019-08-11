Funeral service for Bettye J. Fisher Baggett, age 87, of Oxford, will be Monday, August 12, 2019, 1:00 PM in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Rev. Steve Johnson and Pam Key will be officiating. Entombment will follow in the Forestlawn Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.Mrs. Baggett passed away on Saturday at Noland Hospital.

Survivors include daughter, Patti Runyans (Garry), son, Robert Baggett (Lucretia), daughter, Sandra Hancock (Bruce), grandchildren; John Runyans (Aereal), Ashley Hancock, Will Runyans, Brad Runyans, Alayna Masters (Bailey), Mandy Richardson (Nick), Brett Hancock, 5 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Mrs. Baggett she was a manager of Imperial Redding Fashions and was a home maker. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Meadow Brook Baptist Church and attended church at Cheaha Baptist Church. In her earlier years she was gardener and enjoyed working with her flowers.

Mrs. Baggett was a loving mother, grandmother, and a friend to many.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cheaha Baptist Church, 600 County Line Rd Oxford, AL 36203.

The family would like to thank the staff at Noland Hospital, Amedisys Home Health, Dr. Granna, Dr. Bonner , Dr. Patel and a special thanks to Michelle with Amedisys Home Health.

