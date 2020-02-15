Private services for Mrs. Beverly Ann Hinton Gaines, 79, of Ohatchee, were held at the Forestlawn Mausoleum in Golden Springs. Mrs. Gaines passed away on February 11, 2020. Mrs. Gaines was a 1958 graduate of Anniston High School and went on to attend Jacksonville State University. She was a member of Church of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Lenlock as well as the DAR Bienville Chapter in Anniston. Mrs. Gaines had worked in banking at Commercial National Bank and retired as an assistant vice president of AmSouth Bank after a 30 year career. Mrs. Gaines will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Mrs. Gaines is preceded in death by her son, Hinton Timothy Gaines, and her parents, Thomas and Marie Hinton. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, William Leroy Gaines; a daughter, LeAnn Gaines Crowe and her husband, Jack; grandchildren, Sabrina Gaines Hall, Alessandro Gaines, Eva Almeshal, Abdallah Almeshal, and Landon Gaines; and six great grandchildren, Maddox Gaines, Noella Gaines, Archer Gaines, Greyson Hall, Hudson Hall, and Sophie Hall. The family would like to say a special thank you to caregiver, Rachel Hardin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Church of the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 75 Lenlock Lane, Anniston, AL 36206, or to the Presbyterian Home for Children, PO Drawer 577, Talladega, AL 35161 (www.phfc.org). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 15, 2020