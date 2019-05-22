Funeral services for Beverly Ann Wilson Holloway, age 72, of Wedowee will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Liberty Grove Congregational Methodist Church with Rev. Greg Norred, Rev. Danny McGouirk, Bro. Ricky Daniel, Rev. David Daniel, Bro. Darren Anglin, and Rev. Bobby Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Benefield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Mrs. Holloway will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to services beginning on Thursday. Mrs. Holloway passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at UAMS in Little Rock, AR. Survivors include her husband, Ronald Holloway of Wedowee; two daughters, Kimberly Ann Holloway Anglin (husband, Darren) and Stacy Yvonne Holloway, both of Wedowee; two grandchildren, Calvin and Joseph Anglin; and one sister, Yvonne Parmer of Wedowee. Pallbearers will be Calvin Anglin, Joseph Anglin, Wade Parmer, Ben Parmer, Kerry White, and John Hall. Honorary pallbearers will be Wyatt Wright, III, Roger Maddox, Larry Brown, Charles Fincher, Larry Wilson, Lamar Payne, Bob Rampy, and Hobart Rampy. A Randolph County native, Mrs. Holloway was born on January 14, 1947, the daughter of Charlie Ford and Theresa Fincher Wilson. She was a member of Liberty Grove Congregational Methodist Church and was retired from the Randolph County Probate Judge's Office where she was the county clerk. Mrs. Holloway was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be expressed at www. benefieldfhwedowee.com.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 22, 2019