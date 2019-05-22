Guest Book View Sign Service Information Benefield Funeral Home 20 West Broad Street Wedowee , AL 36278 (256)-357-2888 Funeral service 2:00 PM Liberty Grove Congregational Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Beverly Ann Wilson Holloway, age 72, of Wedowee will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Liberty Grove Congregational Methodist Church with Rev. Greg Norred, Rev. Danny McGouirk, Bro. Ricky Daniel, Rev. David Daniel, Bro. Darren Anglin, and Rev. Bobby Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Benefield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Mrs. Holloway will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to services beginning on Thursday. Mrs. Holloway passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at UAMS in Little Rock, AR. Survivors include her husband, Ronald Holloway of Wedowee; two daughters, Kimberly Ann Holloway Anglin (husband, Darren) and Stacy Yvonne Holloway, both of Wedowee; two grandchildren, Calvin and Joseph Anglin; and one sister, Yvonne Parmer of Wedowee. Pallbearers will be Calvin Anglin, Joseph Anglin, Wade Parmer, Ben Parmer, Kerry White, and John Hall. Honorary pallbearers will be Wyatt Wright, III, Roger Maddox, Larry Brown, Charles Fincher, Larry Wilson, Lamar Payne, Bob Rampy, and Hobart Rampy. A Randolph County native, Mrs. Holloway was born on January 14, 1947, the daughter of Charlie Ford and Theresa Fincher Wilson. She was a member of Liberty Grove Congregational Methodist Church and was retired from the Randolph County Probate Judge's Office where she was the county clerk. Mrs. Holloway was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be expressed at www. Funeral services for Beverly Ann Wilson Holloway, age 72, of Wedowee will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Liberty Grove Congregational Methodist Church with Rev. Greg Norred, Rev. Danny McGouirk, Bro. Ricky Daniel, Rev. David Daniel, Bro. Darren Anglin, and Rev. Bobby Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Benefield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Mrs. Holloway will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to services beginning on Thursday. Mrs. Holloway passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at UAMS in Little Rock, AR. Survivors include her husband, Ronald Holloway of Wedowee; two daughters, Kimberly Ann Holloway Anglin (husband, Darren) and Stacy Yvonne Holloway, both of Wedowee; two grandchildren, Calvin and Joseph Anglin; and one sister, Yvonne Parmer of Wedowee. Pallbearers will be Calvin Anglin, Joseph Anglin, Wade Parmer, Ben Parmer, Kerry White, and John Hall. Honorary pallbearers will be Wyatt Wright, III, Roger Maddox, Larry Brown, Charles Fincher, Larry Wilson, Lamar Payne, Bob Rampy, and Hobart Rampy. A Randolph County native, Mrs. Holloway was born on January 14, 1947, the daughter of Charlie Ford and Theresa Fincher Wilson. She was a member of Liberty Grove Congregational Methodist Church and was retired from the Randolph County Probate Judge's Office where she was the county clerk. Mrs. Holloway was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be expressed at www. benefieldfhwedowee.com. Published in The Anniston Star on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close