A service for family will be held for Mr. Bill Stephenson, of Anniston. A public memorial service will be in the future.
Mr. Stephenson passed away on October 15, 2020 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
Mr. Stephenson was born Whiton, Alabama. He was a graduate of Auburn University where he was a baseball letterman. He was later active with the Auburn Diamond Club. He was also a member of the Auburn University Samford Society and Foy Society. He was designated as a Fellow of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (FASHP), signifying sustained excellence in Pharmacy Practice. He also received the Leadership Award from the Southeastern Society of Hospital Pharmacists. In 1986, he was named Hospital Pharmacist of the Year by Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and in 1987, he received the Merck Sharp & Dohme Award for outstanding achievement in the profession of pharmacy. He served as the Director of Pharmacy Services at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center from 1958 to 1998 and received the hospital's Distinguished Service Award in 1997. He was a past president of the Southeastern Society of Hospital Pharmacists and of the Alabama Society of Hospital Pharmacists where he also served on the board of directors. He was a member of a delegation of U.S. hospital pharmacists that visited China in 1985 through People to People. Pharmacists from the U.S. and China made presentations concerning traditional medicines and pharmaceutical practices in the U.S.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was a generous, selfless, and thoughtful man. He served with the U.S. Army at White Sands, New Mexico. He also served with The Gideons International for over thirty years. He was a longtime member and deacon at Parker Memorial Baptist Church. He was an active member of the Calhoun County Amateur Radio Association, earning the General License.
Mr. Stephenson is preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Y. Stephenson; his parents, James Durward Stephenson and Tommie Lee Smith Stephenson; and a brother, Gerald Smith Stephenson.
Mr. Stephenson is survived by his wife, Helen Alexander Stephenson; his daughters, Susan Contreras and her husband, Eduardo, Elizabeth Stephenson, and Sonya Stanley; stepsons, Chad Alexander and his wife, Aimee, and Craig Alexander and his wife, Martha; grandchildren, Renee Contreras, Rod Contreras, Jenna Stanley, Jamie Stanley, and Mia Stanley; step grandchildren, Penelope Alexander, Annabelle Alexander, Lauren Alexander, Megan Alexander, and Stephen Alexander; and beloved nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Parker Memorial Baptist Church, 1205 Quintard Ave, Anniston, AL 36201 or to The Gideons International, in care of The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 (www.gideons.org
).