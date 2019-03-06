Funeral services for Reverend Billie Saxon, Jr., 89, of Jacksonville, will be at 12 pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Rev. Gregg Thurman officiating. Burial will follow at Crumley's Chapel in Cleburne County. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. Saxon passed away on March 3, 2019 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. Rev. Saxon had been an ordained minister for 48 years and had previously pastored Lakeview Congregational Holiness Church in Cedar Bluff for 35 years. He was currently a member of Plainview Congregational Holiness Church. Rev. Saxon retired after 36 years with Union Foundry. He is preceded in death by his first wife and second wives, Sarah Florence Bragg Saxon and Carl Dean Saxon; a brother, Ray Saxon; a step daughter, Nancy Tinnie. Rev. Saxon is survived by his wife, Vera Saxon; his daughters, Sara Jo Ann Hill, Linda Watson, and Carolyn Taylor; a step son, Joey Maddox; grandchildren, Justin Maddox and Blake Maddox; sisters, Josephine and Hobart Kennedy, Shirley Bartlett, and Dorothy Harris; brothers, John Saxon and Travis Saxon; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Joey Maddox, Justin Maddox, Blake Maddox, Don Ferguson, David McDonough, and Morgan Griffie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Plainview Congregational Holiness Church, 4100 Possum Trot Road; Piedmont, Alabama 36272. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 6, 2019