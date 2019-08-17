Funeral services for Mr. Billy H. Snider, 87, will be Monday, August 19th 2019, 2:00 p.m., at 1st Baptist of Saks, with Bro. Todd Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the church. He is survived by his daughters, Donya Barker (Butch), Delane Youngblood (Charles); son, Bruce Snider (Kelley); sister, Martha Rice (Chuck); brother, Phillip Snider (Paige); grandchildren, Neal Barker (Caitlin), Amy Travis (Mathu), Allie Barker (Sara), Colby Youngblood (Alexis), Kyle Youngblood (Dallas), Braxton Snider; great-grandchildren, Beau and Lily Travis, including several nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his wife of 45 years, Alta Anderson Snider; parents, Horace and Florene Snider; sister, Bettie Houston; brother, Paul Snider. Pallbearers will be Butch Barker, Neal Barker, Charles Youngblood, Colby Youngblood, Kyle Youngblood, Braxton Snider, Mathu Travis, and Dallis Snow. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Kingsmen Sunday School Class. Mr. Snider loved fishing, the outdoors, and sports. He played football at the University of Georgia where he also graduated with a Bachelor's Degree. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force/Reserves for 22+ years - Lieutenant Colonel Retired. He loved his church and was a member for 50 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 1st Baptist of Saks and to Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home. Gray Brown-Service Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 17, 2019