A Graveside Service for Mr. Billy Howard Wallace, 84, of Eastaboga, will be at 1 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Eastaboga Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Mike Snyder and Bro. John Whetstone officiating. Mr. Wallace passed away on September 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. Mr. Wallace was a lifelong resident of Eastaboga. He started working when he was 14 years old and continued working as a poultry farmer and cattleman and retired as a supervisor at Anniston Army Depot. Mr. Wallace also served in the Alabama National Guard for several years. He was a longtime member of Eastaboga Baptist Church and the Open Door Class. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Wallace, and his wife of 45 years, Martha H. Wallace. Mr. Wallace is survived by his wife, Frances "Sissy" Wallace; his daughters, Sharon Gayle Wallace and Cheryl Wallace Heard and her husband, Donald; grandchildren, Chelsea K. Popp and her husband, Donovan, Brady Wallace Heard and his wife, Brittany, Darby Rayanna Heard, and Brandon Ray Heard and his wife, Katy; eight great grandchildren; a brother, Donald Wallace and his wife, Kay; a sister, Beverly Wallace Wills and her husband, Ed; Sissy's daughter and son-in-law, Bethany and Tim Ferguson; and a host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews. In accordance with the state-mandated health order, guests to the graveside service are asks to wear masks and maintain social distancing. The family wishes to thank Davita Dialysis, Oxford EMS, Alabama Cardiology, Kindred Home Health and Hospice, our Visiting Angels, and Dr. Tamara McIntosh for the care and support given to Mr. Wallace. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Billy H. Wallace Memorial Scholarship Fund for healthcare students at BB&T. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.
