Billy Thomas Wilkins (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Martin Funeral Home - CLANTON
1300 4TH AVENUE N
Clanton, AL
35046
(205)-755-3550
Billy Thomas Wilkins, 82, of Clanton, Alabama passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his home in Clanton, Alabama. He was a Veteran in the Air Force from 1957 - 1961. He was born on Thursday, September 16, 1937 in Alabama, and is the son of Melton Wilkins and Laler Headley Wilkins . He was a Mechanic by trade. Surviving are Wife, Geneva Williams Wilkins of Clanton; Sons, Michael (Sherry) T. Wilkins of Clanton, Gregory (Sheri) L. Wilkins of Oxford, Billy (Dana) F. Wilkins of Verbena, and Kenneth (Linda) W. Gorum of Clanton; Daughters, Elizabeth (Carl) Durreman of Perryville, MO, Margaret (Mark) E. Johnson of Jemison, Janis (Harry) L. Straub of Pulaski, TN, and Lynn (Mike) K. Stinson of Clanton; Sisters, Janie Ruth Smith of Clanton and Sudie Joyce Thornton of Clanton; Twenty-Seven Grandchildren, Thirty-Nine Great-Grandchildren, and Six Great-Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: Wife, Donna L. Wilkins and Granddaughter, Leaj M. Jarvis. Friends were received on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Martin Funeral Home Chapel, Clanton, Alabama. Services were held at New Cedron Baptist Church in Billingsley, Alabama on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Lynn Rowe and Rev. Tony Reynolds officiating. Interment followed at New Cedron Baptist Church Cemetery in Billingsley, Alabama . Martin Funeral Home directed. You may leave online condolences for the family on the guest registry at www.martinfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 2, 2019
